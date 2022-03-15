Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

