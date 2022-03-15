CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Get CGG alerts:

About CGG (Get Rating)

CGG is an integrated geosciences company, which provides geological geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. It manufactures geophysical equipment, as a provider of marine, land and airborne data acquisition services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Contractual Data Acquisition, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir, Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.