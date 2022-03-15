CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. CGG has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.57.
