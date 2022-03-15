Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE TPZ opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:TPZ Get Rating ) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.