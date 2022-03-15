Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE TPZ opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
