American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.40 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. American Tower has a payout ratio of 102.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 52-week low of $214.56 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.