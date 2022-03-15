Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.57. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$2.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

