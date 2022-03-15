The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

