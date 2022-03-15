RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
