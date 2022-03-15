RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

