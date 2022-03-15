Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Down 46.5% in February

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GCTAY opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

