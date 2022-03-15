Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Grows By 27.9%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ALLE opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

