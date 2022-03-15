Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Short Interest Update

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TRUP stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,922. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

