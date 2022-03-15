Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $65.15.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

