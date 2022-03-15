Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,582,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $77.08 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

