Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 141.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.