Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

