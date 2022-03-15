Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 752,291 shares during the period.

BATS JPST opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

