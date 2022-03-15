Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 752,291 shares during the period.
BATS JPST opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.