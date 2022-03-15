BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

BRT stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $422.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

