Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.03.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

