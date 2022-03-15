Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

SMAR opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

