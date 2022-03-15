Stryker’s (SYK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $284.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.95.

SYK opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day moving average of $262.73. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 146.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

