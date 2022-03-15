Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.