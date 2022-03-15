Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.