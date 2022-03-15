Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

