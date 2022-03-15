The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Southern by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of SO opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.18. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.