Veriti Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after acquiring an additional 226,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $250.38 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.94.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

