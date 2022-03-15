Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $230.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $286.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $18,850,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $19,245,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

