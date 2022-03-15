Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $1.46 Million in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 149,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.42% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

