Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $286.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

