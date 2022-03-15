Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.06) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 452 ($5.88) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 386.64 ($5.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.98.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

