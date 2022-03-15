Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.06) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 452 ($5.88) on Monday. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 386.64 ($5.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.98.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.