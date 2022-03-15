Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $2.52 Million in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of Williams Rowland Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $769,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRAC opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

