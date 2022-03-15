Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.23.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
