Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

