Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

