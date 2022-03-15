Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
