Myers Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

NYSE MYE opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $662.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after acquiring an additional 132,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.