Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.80 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AVID opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Avid Technology has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.