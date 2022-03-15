Pirate Chain Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $257.32 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.88 or 0.00361207 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00073586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00093073 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,856,629 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

