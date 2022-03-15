Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $171.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

