Summit X LLC Trims Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Summit X LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Entergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Entergy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

