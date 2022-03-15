Summit X LLC Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,560 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $150.42 and a one year high of $429.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

