Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Transcontinental (TCL.A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Transcontinental (TSE: TCL.A) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$24.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental was given a new C$23.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

3/9/2022 – Transcontinental had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50.

TCL.A opened at C$17.89 on Tuesday. Transcontinental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$17.81 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

