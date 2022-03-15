The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $221.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.98. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

