Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $43.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,354,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

