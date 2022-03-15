First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $71.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.00. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,855. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

