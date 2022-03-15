Wolf Group Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 183,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,894,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.