Summit X LLC Acquires 75 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.18. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $184.30 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.