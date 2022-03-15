Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 499 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

