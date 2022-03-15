Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.56. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

