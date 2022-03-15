Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHAK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,979,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

IHAK opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.