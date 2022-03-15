2,665 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 92,539 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 166,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.60.

