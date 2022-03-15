TI Trust Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. Ameren accounts for about 1.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ameren by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ameren by 1,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ameren by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

