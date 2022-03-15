The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $198.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.