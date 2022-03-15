Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $690,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 187.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $209.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.05 and a 200-day moving average of $231.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

